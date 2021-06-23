Maine Joins States Setting PFAS Drinking Water Limits Before EPA
Maine has joined the growing number of states setting drinking water limits for “forever chemicals” ahead of national standards. Gov. Janet T. Mills (D) signed a law setting a drinking water maximum contaminant level, or MCLs, of 20 parts per trillion (ppt) for one or more of six per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS: perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS), perfluorohexane sulfonic acid, (PFHxS), perfluorononanoic acid (PFNA), perfluoroheptanoic acid (PFHpA), and perfluorodecanoic acid (PFDA).news.bloomberglaw.com