Chicopee, MA

Chicopee Charter Review Commission meets for 1st time, elects former mayor as chairman

By Jeanette DeForge
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 11 days ago
CHICOPEE – A commission that will examine the city’s 125-year-old charter met for the first time to set meeting dates, gather information and elect officers. The idea for the commission began in January when the City Council began discussing the fact that there was no recall provision for elected officials after a councilor posted offensive statements blaming some victims of sexual harrassment on Facebook, followed by a School Committee member being arrested for assault on a family or household member.

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

