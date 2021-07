It seems that there aren't many rappers out there who are more deserving of the XXL freshman title as much as Lakeyah-- and now she's proved it. In her first performance as part of the XXL freshman team, Lakeyah stunned with an impressive acapella freestyle and proved that she belongs among male XXL freshmen Pooh Shiesty and 42 Dugg. This new freestyle comes after a few high-profile collaborations with Young Bleu, City Girls, Coi Leray, and Trapboy Freddy.