Nearly four months to the day from when the Florida Supreme Court announced the state’s adoption of the federal summary judgment standard, the court went a step further and announced the adoption of the text of the federal summary judgment rule itself. This ruling comes after the court received comments and heard oral argument on the scope of the amendment of Florida Rule of Civil Procedure 1.510. Based on that feedback, the court deemed that fully adopting the text of federal Rule 56 ensured Florida courts’ adoption of the standard as intended, provided greater certainty going forward, and offered judges and litigants the large body of case law that has developed interpreting the rule.