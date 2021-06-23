Cancel
What is a Dapp and How Do You Improve the Dapp User Experience?

Hackernoon
Hackernoon
 13 days ago
As blockchain adoption continues to grow, decentralized applications (dapps) are almost certain to gain more traction as more and more businesses and developers look to leverage these blockchain technologies to build a decentralized customer experience. While the industry still has some work to do in terms of creating dapps that will be accepted and adopted by the masses, it is likely only a matter of time before this happens. Therefore, in these early stages of the dapp industry, it is more important than ever for businesses to begin thinking about how to design and implement dapps, as technology enables a more decentralized world.

