After the 2020 Southern Oregon Fires, the County has worked diligently to reduce fire danger in and increase emergency preparedness. Jackson County wants you and your family to have a fun celebration by ensuring safe practices and legal use of consumer fireworks. If you are concerned about accepting the responsibility for individual fireworks use, we strongly recommend skipping personal use and viewing the professional fireworks show at the Jackson County Expo. If you wish to celebrate the holiday with personal fireworks use, please keep the following in mind.