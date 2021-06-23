Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

It’s getting ‘crazy’ out here

By Jon Mentzer
Idaho Mountain Express
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe year keeps getting better for local skier Karl Fostvedt. First came a successful winter in which Fostvedt won the men’s division of the Kings and Queens of Corbet’s competition at Jackson Hole, and now “Crazy” Karl took home the gold to be named the Valley’s Best Athlete. It was...

www.mtexpress.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chase Josey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nordic Skiing#Backcountry Skiing#Mountain Biking#Kings And Queens#U S Olympic#A Powder Magazine Award#Native Earth Productions#Forbidden Fruit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Skiing
News Break
Apple
News Break
Surfing
News Break
Sports
Related
MusicPaste Magazine

It’s Getting Dark in Here for The Mountain Goats

When will the blessed day come when we stop viewing pop culture and art through the lens of COVID-19? Sometime in August? October, December? Jan. 1, 2022? Are we doomed to think of human existence writ large in terms of the pandemic that held Earth and all of its people in stasis for a year and some change, depending on geography and ill fortune? Maybe when every movie, every TV show, every poem and novel, and every piece of music made during or on the tail end of the outbreak has been birthed into the world, we’ll be able to move on. Until then, the most we can hope for is that the stories we tell in this era are as good as Dark in Here, the latest from The Mountain Goats.
Wyoming StateSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Bring it on home: Wyoming

Who and where • Bob and Julie Kindle of Kirkwood in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The trip • They had been to Jackson Hole several times in the early fall but wanted to see what it was like in January. "We were only about 50 yards from grazing buffalo in the snow covered Tetons with drifts of up to 15 feet in places."
SportsPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Sha’Carri Richardson’s mother?

AMERICA'S fastest woman Sha’Carri Richardson has been banned from the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for marijuana. Richardson, 21, was set to lead Team USA into the Tokyo games in July but will now serve a 30-day suspension. Who is Sha'Carri Richardson's mother?. Richardson, who was called a "gold-medal favorite"...
Oregon StatetheplanetD

12 Best Hikes in Oregon That Will blow Your Mind

Towering mountains, lush forests, lakes, rivers, and ocean views to die for, the best hikes in Oregon will take you through an eclectic mix of geography. Sitting in the American Pacific Northwest, Oregon is full of hiking trails and adventure with 361 state parks and 11 national forests. Whether you’re a beginner or a skilled hiker, you’re going to find a trail that’s perfect for you. Oregon proves you don’t have to have a ton of National Parks to compete as one of the most beautiful places in the US. Up next we’re going to tell you about the 12 best hikes in Oregon.
Cyclingtetongravity.com

Brandon Semenuk is Back with One Stylish B&W Edit

“I’m tired of watching artsy Brandon Semenuk videos,” said nobody ever. The reality is that we’re always excited for a new Semenuk edit, and his latest is another banger. Joined by Owen Marks, the two dance in the shadows while performing some bike-handling wizardry. Compared to his bajillion other edits, this feels stripped down and absent of all the bells and whistles you’ve come to expect. Instead, it’s just Semenuk hitting some jumps with his pal, and sometimes that’s all you really need.
Colorado Stateamericanpeoplenews.com

15 Best Hikes in Colorado To Enjoy the Great Outdoors

If you’ve ever set your desktop wallpaper to magical blue-green waters wishing you could be transported there, you’ll be happy to know the best hikes in Colorado will do that. Colorado sits in the US west and has one of the most unique geographies in all of the country, including some of the cleanest and most striking creeks, rivers, and lakes.
TrafficPoints and Travel

I Love Suggesting Rocky Mountaineer Train Trips!

You knew there had to be a reason I recommend one of my favorite companies in the world, right? Honestly, I am obsessed with Rocky Mountaineer, as there is nothing better than to take a ride on their awesome trains up in the cool mountain and desert regions of Canada. In fact, I have ridden the Rocky Mountaineer many times, that I want to tell you about it and all its amazing features, as soon, they will be starting up again to bring Americans to Canada.
Traveltravelawaits.com

8 Iconic Spots For Photos In Grand Teton National Park And Jackson Hole

Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, has some of the most beautiful scenery I’ve ever seen. Compared to Yellowstone National Park, its famous neighbor to the north, it has fewer visitors and fewer traffic jams of both the car and bison variety. You’ll find ample turnouts and overlooks in the park, all situated to take advantage of amazing views.
Sun Valley, IDIdaho Mountain Express

Sun Valley enacts fireworks ban

The city of Sun Valley has joined all other Wood River Valley cities and Blaine County in banning the use of consumer-type fireworks. City Council members voted unanimously Thursday to enact a resolution that makes it illegal to use fireworks in the city during the current fire season, which lasts until Oct. 31. The resolution declares the ban because of a “severe fire threat.”
Oregon Stateamericanpeoplenews.com

12 Best Hikes in Oregon That will Blow Your Mind

Towering mountains, lush forests, lakes, rivers, and ocean views to die for, the best hikes in Oregon will take you through an eclectic mix of geography. Sitting in the American Pacific Northwest, Oregon is full of hiking trails and adventure with 361 state parks and 11 national forests. Whether you’re a beginner or a skilled hiker, you’re going to find a trail that’s perfect for you. Oregon proves you don’t have to have a ton of National Parks to compete as one of the most beautiful places in the US. Up next we’re going to tell you about the 12 best hikes in Oregon.