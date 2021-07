Mazda's IMSA days are numbered. That announcement was made nearly four months ago, ensuring that this 2021 season would be the last for a program that fought so long to go from punchline to contender at American sports car racing's top level. This iteration of Mazda racing will not develop an LMDh-era prototype and will not go to Le Mans. But that the program is not done yet, it still has race wins and championships to fight for.