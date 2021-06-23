Donaldsonville leaders attend Carter inauguration

City of Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan, Congressmen-elect Troy Carter and Ascension Parish Councilman Dist. 1 Coach Alvin "Moon" Thomas attended the inauguration of Carter as U.S. Congressmen in New Orleans. Together we serve with pride, lead with confidence, inspire to impact others. We put the unity in the Community. We will fight to do what is right, not what is easy. Our Service to our community is our service to you with excellence.