Reinventing the meal

It’s the end of slack season, a Thursday morning in late May, but there’s no sense of slacking off at Rasberrys Catering & Bistro in Ketchum. Restaurant staff hurry in and out of the 411 Building on Fifth Street with large paper bags. In the building’s lower level, Callie Rasberry is busy fixing display jars of cookies and brownies behind the deli case; her sister, Maeme, is in the kitchen, checking on the delivery status of locally grown cucumbers, radishes and eggs.