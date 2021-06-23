Toddler can’t get Google Home to understand her in adorable viral TikTok

Toddler Jordynn appears saddened at the fact the Google Home Assistant cannot understand her (TikTok/justjordynnaround)

A mother has filmed an adorable TikTok of her toddler daughter getting upset because their Google Home Assistant couldn’t understand her.

In the video, three-year-old Jordynn shares her problem with her mum, Jenn, in the hope she can get the device to understand her endearing pronunciations.

Jenn askes Jordynn why she looked visibly unhappy, and asks: “What, what happened?”

To which the toddler replies in a sad voice: “Google doesn’t know my name.”

Her mum replied: “Google doesn’t know you? She doesn’t know your voice, that’s why.”

The pair then walk over to the sofa to get closer to the device, as Jenn tries to solve the problem.

Jordynn takes a seat on the sofa and attempts once more to get the Google Home Assistant’s attention.

“Hey Google, say hi to me,” she asks.

Adorably, the device is unable to understand what the toddler is saying once more due to her cute pronunciation of “Google” sounding more like “doodle.”

The three-year-old lets out a huge sigh in frustration.

But, with a little help from mum, Jenn is able to grant Jordynn’s wish as she tells the device to “say hi to Jordynn.”

“Hi Jordynn,” the device greets the toddler, as Jordynn looks up at her mum with a beaming smile on her face and exclaims: “Oh, he knows me!”

(TikTok/justjordynnaround)

Jenn jokes in the caption of the video: “I have a feeling Jordy thinks our Google Home is a real person...”

The TikTok has since amassed over 10.9m views and 1.6m likes on the app, with thousand commenting how sweet the clip is.

One person said: “Omg the way she says Google,” with multiple laughing emojis.

“She’s like an old person who thinks Google is a bunch of people who sit around to answer your questions,” another person wrote.

Someone else added: “Omg realizing how strange and confusing growing up in this time must be lol.”

“Petition to rename Google to Doodle,” a fourth person replied.

You can watch the video in full here.