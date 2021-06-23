Cancel
Toms River, NJ

Looking For a New Job In Brick? Let’s Help You Financially Recover

By Shannon Holly
105.7 The Hawk
105.7 The Hawk
 12 days ago
I was talking to a listener from Brick yesterday and she was venting to me about how hard it is recovering from COVID. She wasn't talking about recovering from having the virus herself, she was talking about her financial recovery. She was reduced to part time because of cut backs and her job promised to bring her back on full time as soon as they could but her savings are dwindling. She needs a new full time job with benefits close to home.

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

