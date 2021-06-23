Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

CK's Kitchen: Sheet pan Hawaiian shrimp a simple dream meal

By Chrissy Kadleck The Chronicle-Telegram
Chronicle-Telegram
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes dinner is delivered directly to your email inbox. Sure, it’s not as convenient as Door Dash or Uber Eats, but such digital inspiration is to be celebrated and it’s exactly what happened to me with this recipe for sheet pan Hawaiian shrimp. With only five key ingredients, four of which I had to buy, and all made on one pan, it seemed like a dream meal that would yield plenty of sweet leftovers. It was time to defrost a bag of shrimp and head to the grocery to collect some peppers, pineapples, pouches of rice and fresh cilantro.

chroniclet.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shrimp#Canola Oil#Rice Vinegar#Food Drink#Ck#Pan Hawaiian#Preheat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesprincesspinkygirl.com

Sheet Pan Breakfast

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Your mornings just got easier with this simple Sheet Pan Breakfast that is quickly prepared and all on one pan. Pop it in the oven to bake and you’ve got a hearty breakfast complete with eggs, bacon, and breakfast potatoes to feed a hungry family!
Recipesmeigsindypress.com

Nana’s Kitchen: French Toast

Who doesn’t like French toast? I know I do and I am sure there are many of you that do, too. Just to let you know French toast is not French! Earliest references for French toast is in the Apias a collection of Latin recipes dating to the first century C.E. It is described as simply aliter dulcia (another sweet dish). The recipe says to “break fine white bread, crust removed, into large pieces that soak in milk and beaten egg, fry in oil, cover with honey and serve.” Sound familiar?
Recipeswilber-republican.com

Sweet, Simple Solutions for Family Meals

(Family Features) Busy mornings, afternoons and evenings are the norm for many families with days full of work, school, extracurricular activities, social commitments and more. Finding time to pause and share a meal is often a priority that may remain difficult to achieve. With easy family-friendly recipes that call for...
Theater & Dancelaconiadailysun.com

Bubbie’s Kitchen Adventures: Rugelach

Welcome back to Bubbie’s Kitchen Adventures, your personal look behind the scenes at the small kitchen at Temple B’nai Israel. In the beginning there were hot dogs and a rummage sale. Today, nearly 25 years later, Temple B’nai Israel has a new, virtual ordering system and an expanded menu available by visiting tbinh.org until June 27.
Recipesdawsonnews.com

Adlen W. Robinson: Shrimp, shrimp and more shrimp

Shrimp is readily available all year long, but there is something about eating shrimp dishes the summertime that just seems right. For the best taste and the best quality, choose wild-caught shrimp. Pick up a plastic shrimp deveiner—it only costs a few dollars and makes the process of deveining a snap.
Recipesfoodandnutrition.org

Sheet Pan Gnocchi and Tomatoes with Arugula Pesto

I absolutely adore farm-fresh tomatoes in the summertime. Nothing compares to their sweet flavor and, when roasted, the tomatoes become even more sweet and juicy. Sheet pan dinners are one of the best ways to get dinner on the table fast and not have a ton of dishes to do after dinner (more time to enjoy the sun).
RecipesGreeneville Sun

Kitchen Classroom: Sheet Pan Barbecue Chicken and Broccoli

Welcome to Kitchen Classroom, where America’s Test Kitchen Kids is sharing a weekly set of kid-tested and kid-approved recipes, hands-on experiments, and activities paired with suggestions for how to bring learning to life in the kitchen. For this week’s Kitchen Classroom, Kids Cook Dinner! Young chefs ages 5 and up...
Gadsden, ALgadsdenmessenger.com

Southern Potato Salad, Oven Fried Vegetables and Barbecued Hamburgers

5 pounds red potatoes, chopped medium size, boiled and cooled. (salt potatoes really well while they are boiling) relish, use food processor) (just enough to add color) Enough mayonnaise to hold together and some to spare. (I’m a Bama Mayo person, but use what you prefer) Black pepper. A little...
Food & DrinksLaredo Morning Times

A sheet-pan shortcut for Chicago-style Italian sausage sandwiches with peppers and onions

I was well into my 20s when I found out that if you order a hot dog outside of Chicago, it will just be a steamed link in a bun, though the vendor may offer you things like sauerkraut or onions or relish or mustard. When you order a hot dog in Chicago, where I grew up, you have to specify what you don't want on it, or else it will come with: sliced tomatoes, sport peppers, sweet relish, chopped white onions, a pickle, mustard and celery salt. It's a balanced meal!
Recipeskoamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Shrimp Mac ‘n’ Cheese

Our Shrimp Mac ‘n’ Cheese is a seaside version of that classic comfort dish. The shrimp gives it an added flavor of summer, but this creamy, dreamy mac and cheese recipe is perfect all year round. One bite, and we know this is going to be your new favorite. It’s an all new mac and cheese dinner sensation that you’ll want again and again.
Recipes12tomatoes.com

Shrimp Fajita Pasta Salad

I’m absolutely in love with this Shrimp Fajita Pasta Salad! I’m always on the hunt for new and unique spins on classic dishes, and this recipe hit the nail on the head. There’s pasta, of course, but paired with shrimp, corn, onions, fajita seasoning, and a perfectly tart and earthy sauce, it’s unlike any salad I’ve ever had before. Go ahead and see how it all comes together in the video below!
RecipesRecord-Herald

Glazed Lemon Zucchini Bread

I am always excited to see the first one in my garden, then it gets less exciting the more I get. I usually end up shredding them and putting them in the freezer for future use. It’s such a versatile vegetable that packs a lot of nutrients in it. I...
Recipesgon.com

Wild In The Kitchen: Chicken Fried Venison Steak

I was served this dish while hunting in Texas about 20 years ago. It has been a favorite recipe of mine ever since. Pound tenderloins flat with meat hammer. Place 2 cups of flour in a bowl. In a separate bowl, stir together the baking powder, baking soda and salt and pepper to taste. Add 1 1/4 cups buttermilk, beaten egg, Tabasco and garlic powder. Dredge each steak first in the flour, then in the batter, and again in the flour. Heat the oil in a cast-iron skillet to 325 degrees. Fry the steaks to golden brown, flipping once. Place fried steaks on paper towels. Make the gravy by draining the fat from the skillet, leaving 1/4 cup of oil and the remnants. Return the skillet to medium-low heat. Whisk the remaining flour into the oil. Stir in the remaining buttermilk, raise the heat to medium, and bring the gravy to a simmer. Cook until thick. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon the gravy over the steaks to serve. Great with mashed potatoes.
RecipesPosted by
Real Health

Apricot Chicken

I adore apricots. I wait all summer for them to arrive so that I can bite into them or cook them into the more usual pies and desserts. Dessert aside; apricots have a tart sweetness that makes them a perfect accompaniment to meat too, particularly chicken. This easy Apricot Chicken recipe has a distinct Middle Eastern flavor, and is a wonderful way to get to eat fresh apricots if you’re on an antimicrobial or neutropenic diet. The chicken is broiled surrounded by fresh apricots and red onion, then glazed with a spicy apricot sauce. The fresh broiled apricots and onions form a delicious chutney-like sauce with the juices from the glaze that is perfect with plain couscous or a rice pilaf.
Recipesahealthylifeforme.com

Pepper Mushroom Onion Crostini

Pepper Mushroom Onion Crostini is the perfect way to enjoy a summer appetizer or light lunch. Bell Peppers are in season in July. As with most produce you will find the most flavorful and sweet bell pepper in the heat of summer. Roasting them with onions and mushrooms allows them to really shine. Topping this mix on a crusty toasted bread is the perfect way to enjoy an appetizer with friends or a light lunch. Great with a crisp white wine on a warm summer night with the laughter of friends sounds magical to me.
Recipeslacucinaitaliana.com

Spaghetti alla Puttanesca With Horseradish

Cook the spaghetti in abundant boiling salted water until al dente. At the same time, heat 1/2 Tbsp. oil in a pan with a chili pepper cut in half; add the tomato passata and cook for 10 minutes. Season with salt if needed. 3. Slowly heat sunflower oil to 340°F...
Posted by
rofiqnas

Simple Tips for Organizing Kitchens Neatly and Quickly

The kitchen is an important place in your home to cook and prepare meals every day. By having a comfortable and beautiful kitchen, you can provide a pleasant atmosphere for all your activities in it. Therefore, it is very important to prepare a kitchen with the right interior design, furniture, and decorations in it. This can give the kitchen a look that matches your expression and character in decorating.
RecipesA Beautiful Mess

3 Easy Pasta Salad Dressings

I love pasta salad. It’s one of those meals (or side dishes) you can customize a million different ways, it’s easy to make, and it makes great leftovers. What’s not to love?! So I thought I’d share my favorite three easy pasta salad dressing recipes. The three pasta salad dressings...