CK's Kitchen: Sheet pan Hawaiian shrimp a simple dream meal
Sometimes dinner is delivered directly to your email inbox. Sure, it’s not as convenient as Door Dash or Uber Eats, but such digital inspiration is to be celebrated and it’s exactly what happened to me with this recipe for sheet pan Hawaiian shrimp. With only five key ingredients, four of which I had to buy, and all made on one pan, it seemed like a dream meal that would yield plenty of sweet leftovers. It was time to defrost a bag of shrimp and head to the grocery to collect some peppers, pineapples, pouches of rice and fresh cilantro.chroniclet.com