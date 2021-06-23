No More Mud Patterns ... And Lots of Used Canon Gear

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. What’s the biggest thing you’ve been asking Canon to do in the mirrorless camera world? If you’re like us, then you’ve probably been asking for smaller, lighter, fully weather-sealed lenses. And the new Canon RF 14-35mm f4 L IS USM is exactly what we needed. Not only did Canon give this lens 5.5 stops of image stabilization, but it also only weighs 1.2 lbs. Put it on a body with image stabilization, and you can get up to 7 stops of image stabilization. Crazy, right? This will be the lens every landscape photographer will want to carry around on their adventures. But there’s more.