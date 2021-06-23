Cancel
No More Mud Patterns ... And Lots of Used Canon Gear

birdsasart-blog.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe clouds covered the sun early on Tuesday morning. I could not resist photographing the large colt family on the small hill next to the bathroom building. I was home and back to work by 7:30am. I answered lots of e-mails, worked on some images, and worked hard on some Used Gear Business. I did my bursts, my swim, and my founder exercises. I thought that my walk would be cancelled by rain, lightning, and thunder. But the storm was past and I headed out at 7:30pm. Only two words can describe my walk: delightfully cool! I saw two Great Horned Owls, the second one was perched in the dead tree in my backyard!

www.birdsasart-blog.com
Person
Steve Elkins
Comments / 0

Community Policy