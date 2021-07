Alabama has had a long run of highly productive quarterbacks under Nick Saban. How does Class of 2022 QB commit Ty Simpson fit into the group?. “Ty has that mental strength that reminds me of Mac Jones, but from a physical standpoint he’s bigger, he’s more athletic and he probably has a bigger arm than Mac did at the same stage,” Sports Illustrated Director of Recruiting John Garcia Jr. said on the AL.com Recruiting Show this week.