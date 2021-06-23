Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Britain's Lloyds axes further 44 branches

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GYwjQ_0acohY0I00

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Britain's Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) is closing 44 bank branches across England and Wales this year, as lenders across the industry ramp up cost-cutting.

Banks have stepped up branch closures after many paused restructuring for much of last year to focus on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lloyds confirmed the cuts in a statement and said they were in response to fewer customers using the branches, after union Unite criticised the move.

"Like many businesses on the high street, we must change for a future where branches will be used in a different way, and visited less often," Vim Maru, retail director for Lloyds, said.

The latest round of branch closures from Lloyds comes after the lender last November said it had resumed plans to shutter a further 56 outlets, after it temporarily paused closures during the pandemic.

Union Unite said it had told Lloyds that branches continued to provide an essential service for communities.

"In recent times LBG has spent significant resource to sell its message of 'Helping Britain Recover', Unite national officer Caren Evans said.

"Unite seriously question how this decision to walk away from local communities promotes this message at a time when the customers will rely on the financial services sector support more than ever."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Uk#Lloyds Banking Group#Union Unite#Lbg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
Related
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UK watchdog warns banks over replacing Libor with credit sensitive rates

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Banks should consult first with the Financial Conduct Authority before using “credit sensitive rates” to substitute for the Libor benchmark which is being scrapped in December, the watchdog said on Monday. “We ask that any regulated UK market participants looking to use these so-called ‘credit...
Businessfinextra.com

Tesco bank appoints interim underwriting chief

Tesco Bank has announced the appointment of Gary Duggan to the roles of interim Chief Executive Officer, Tesco Underwriting, and interim Chief Insurance Officer, Tesco Bank. These appointments are subject to regulatory approval. Gary has spent his career in banking and insurance and is currently a senior adviser at Oxbow...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Credit Suisse sets flexible working policy for Swiss staff

July 5 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse said on Monday it would phase in a new flexible working policy for its Swiss staff, in a move that reflects positive staff feedback on remote working and complies with federal recommendations. “As a modern employer, we want to play our part in further...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Factbox: Who's buying Britain's Morrisons?

LONDON (Reuters) - Morrisons, Britain’s fourth-biggest supermarket group after Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda, has agreed a 6.3 billion pound ($8.7 billion) takeover by a trio of investment groups led by Fortress Investment Group. Following are some details about the buyers of the 122-year-old Bradford, northern England, based grocer:. FORTRESS INVESTMENT...
Businessfinextra.com

UK Finance announces new board members

UK Finance has announced four new appointments to the UK Finance Board as of 1 July 2021. Matt Hammerstein, CEO of Barclays Bank UK; Lucy-Marie Hagues, CEO of Capital One UK; John Hourican, Chief Executive of NewDay Group; and Max Roberts, UK Country Lead for Stripe, have joined the Board.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

London Stock Exchange confident Refinitiv deal will deliver

LONDON (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange Group is confident the integration of its $27 billion deal for Refinitiv, a data and analytics company, will pay off for the bourse despite recent challenges, Chief Executive David Schwimmer said on Friday. “We’re in a strong financial position,” Schwimmer told an online...
ElectionsUS News and World Report

Britain's Parties Fight for Votes in Northern England

LONDON (Reuters) - Voters in a northern English region were casting their ballots on Thursday in a new test of whether British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can extend his Conservative Party's control over traditionally opposition-supporting areas. The constituency Batley and Spen, which has voted for the opposition Labour Party since...
TravelThe Guardian

New routes to recovery for Britain’s tour guides

A normal sunny day in June would see the Tower of London as busy as a beehive, with 50 or more of the capital’s Blue Badge guides leading tour groups around the Jewel House and the Bloody Tower. Since it reopened on 19 May, the Tower has seen just a handful of tours, and Britain’s tour guides are facing a bleak time as the pandemic enters its second summer.
CoronavirusBBC

Lancastria: Service for Britain's worst maritime disaster

A memorial service to mark Britain's worst maritime disaster - the sinking of the Lancastria - will be held later. It is estimated that between 4,000 and 6,000 people died when the ship was bombed by a Nazi plane on 17 June 1940. Prime Minister Winston Churchill imposed a media...
AgricultureTelegraph

The battle to save Britain's meat processing industry

Vicky Morgan isn’t someone who is easily shaken. “But, now, honestly? I’m seriously worried,” she says. At her pig farm in Yorkshire they produce around 900 pigs a week and are “completely reliant on the meat processing factories taking our weekly slaughter numbers”. “It’s a cycle, so if the abattoir...
Businessinvesting.com

Lloyds (LYG) to Shut 44 Branches as Clients Shift to Digital Banking

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) plc LYG will close 44 more branches between September and November this year. The plan is in sync with the changing consumer preferences toward digital banking. Among the branches that are to be shut, 29 are from Lloyds Bank and remaining are Halifax branches across England...
PoliticsThe Guardian

Britain’s stage-managed standoff in the Black Sea

Britain did not “unexpectedly” become embroiled in a diplomatic and military dispute with Russia on Wednesday (Royal Navy ship off Crimea sparks diplomatic row between Russia and UK, 23 June). There was a BBC TV crew and a Daily Mail reporter on board. This was a deliberate, stage-managed act of provocation by the British government in full knowledge of the reaction that would result. Along with our celebrated trade deals with the likes of Liechtenstein, it is another example of our government’s desperate attempts to position “global Britain” on the world stage. Unfortunately, it looks both desperate and foolish.
TravelTelegraph

Britain's Covid travel policy is irrational and damaging

The UK’s Covid travel policy is not only confusing and cumbersome, it lacks any rationale. To deny fully vaccinated people the chance to travel overseas without quarantining on their return makes no sense. More than that, EU leaders look at the cautious approach in the UK and conclude that it would be better to keep British tourists out.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Lloyds closing 44 branches this year - union Unite

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Lloyds Banking Group is closing 44 bank branches across England and Wales this year, employment union Unite said in a statement. Lloyds did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Iain Withers, Editing by Lawrence White)
Businessyourmoney.com

Lloyds Banking Group to shut 44 branches

The company will be shutting 29 Lloyds Bank and 15 Halifax branches between September and November in response to reduced customer demand for in-branch services. The news follows the closure of 56 branches last year. Vim Maru, retail director for Lloyds Banking Group (LBG), said customers have carried out “significantly...
BusinessInsurance Journal

CFC Underwriting’s Lloyd’s Syndicate Opens for Trading

CFC, the London-based managing general agent, announced that CFC Syndicate 1988 is open for business. In addition to risk capital provided by CFC, the syndicate worked with Aon Capital Advisory to attract third-party capital support including a large pension fund, an Insurance-linked securities manager and reinsurers located in Bermuda, Cayman and Japan.
LifestyleThe Guardian

10 of Britain’s best lidos

Another clear winner in the British seaside lido beauty parade. Built in 1935 in a semi-circular shape heading out to sea, Tinside Lido has striped blue tiling and retains the original changing rooms. It also has a backdrop of Plymouth Hoe. It’s open all summer, with a wide sun terrace, fountains and a pleasing sense of frivolity along with lifeguards and essential post-swim oriented cafe.