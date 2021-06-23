Cancel
Walnut Bottom, PA

South Newton Twp. Fire Co. welcomes return of Firemen’s Fair

shipnc.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Tony Burkett, Fire Chief Dan Burkett and the members of the South Newton Township Fire Co. would like to welcome and invite the community to the return of the Annual Firemen’s Fair, beginning this Thursday evening through Saturday evening, held on the grounds of the fire company on Firehouse Road in Walnut Bottom. The fair was canceled last year due to the pandemic. This year’s fair will return with great food, desserts, inflatable rides, games for children and adults, nightly entertainment and fireworks. The entertainment will be Chris Woodward and Shindiggin’ Thursday evening, Runaway Train Friday evening and the North Mountain Ramblers Saturday evening. The great display of fireworks is scheduled for Friday evening after dark. In the event of inclement weather, the fireworks will be held Saturday evening.

