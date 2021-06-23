Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport undergoing high-speed testing

By Stephen Edelstein
MotorAuthority
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bugatti Chiron Super Sport is undergoing final high-speed testing ahead of the planned start of deliveries at the end of August, Bugatti said Tuesday in a press release. Unveiled just a few weeks ago, the latest version of the Chiron has a claimed 273-mph top speed, and Bugatti wanted to make sure it was comfortable at such high velocity. Engineers have been doing test runs at that speed, checking things like rear-wing angle, ride height, damping, and the level of power-steering assist.

www.motorauthority.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Track#The Chiron Super Sport#The Volkswagen Group#The Super Sport#Chiron Pur Sport#1 480 Hp#Super Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
Robb Report

From Bugatti’s 1,500 HP Chiron Pur Sport to the Rolls-Royce Ghost: The Best in Automotive

Ancient king Solomon wrote, “What has been done will be done again; there is nothing new under the sun.” Granted, coachbuilding probably wasn’t top of mind when he wrote it, but it applies. The art of custom bodywork on wheels, dating back to the chariot and nearly lost by the end of the 20th century, appears to be on a comeback. “The auto industry has failed the consumer for many years,” says Scott Wallace, cofounder of Florida-based E.C.D. Automotive Design, which builds reimagined and individually tailored Land Rovers. “Personalization of almost everything in life is part of expectations now, but I had more custom choices for my iPhone cover. The surge in coachbuilding is because of a consumer who’s bored.”
MotorsportsTop Speed

The Bugatti Chiron is Fast, But Is It F1 Race Car Fast?

Red Bull F1 Race Car vs Bugatti Chiron - which one is actually faster?. I was stuck in a dilemma because I had a tough time deciding which Red Bull F1 car I wanted to watch. The qualifying at the Red Bull Ring in Austria was Live at the same time. In the end, the drag race won me over.
CarsCarscoops

2022 Honda Civic Type R, Ferrari 296 GTB Vs Maserati MC20, Bugatti Chiron Vs F1 Car: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Just like VW’s original split-screen and bay window buses, the retro-look ID.Buzz will be available in passenger and commercial forms, and our spy photographers have just snapped the still-secret panel van variant. European sales of the ID.Buzz start in late 2022, with U.S dealers getting their supply the following year, though we hear the van version might not make the cut for North America.
Carshiconsumption.com

Dallara’s 493HP Ultralight Track Car Can Pull Up To 2.7Gs Through Turns

Over the years, Dallara Automobili has helped to develop no shortage of high-performance rides, with everyone from Alfa Romeo and Bugatti to Ferrari and Porsche contracting the Italian automaker for its highly renowned engineering services. Oh, and Dallara also happens to be a pretty prominent player in motorsport, building cars for Haas F1 and any number of different chassis designs for IndyCar.
MotorsportsPosted by
thedrive

Bugatti Chiron vs. F1 Car Is a Closer Drag Race Than You'd Expect

The most extreme road car of 2021 and the fastest F1 car of 2011 are very different machines, but both share a common goal. The 2021 Bugatti Chiron and a Red Bull Formula One car may both be vehicles at the pinnacle of performance, but they couldn't be more different from one another. The former is a record-breaking luxury car, while the latter is a championship-winning racer whose only luxuries are a form-fitted seat and a removable steering wheel. Throw them head-to-head in a race like YouTube channel Carwow did, though, and you'll find they have one thing in common: They're both brutally fast.
Motorsportstecheblog.com

Bugatti Chiron Takes On Red Bull F1 Car in the Ultimate Drag Racing Showdown

Ever wonder how fast an F1 car really is? If so, there’s no better hypercar to pit one against than the Bugatti Chiron, which is powered by a quad-turbocharged 8.0L W16 engine that produces 1,479 horsepower and 1,165 pound-feet of torque that send to all four wheels through its dual-clutch automatic gearbox. On the other hand, the 2011 Red Bull RB7’s 2.4-liter V8 makes just 750 hp, but the vehicle weighs in at just 1433 pounds. Read more for the video and additional information.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Lamborghini Aventador's Top Ten Innovations

We typically look to the Mercedes-Benz S-Class for groundbreaking technology, but the Lamborghini Aventador has introduced some revolutionary new features too. Believe it or not, the Aventador is now ten-years-old, and to celebrate, the brand from Sant'Agata Bolognese released a list of the car's ten best innovations. All ten debuted on the Aventador's four variants, including the original LP 700-4, Superveloce, S, and SVJ.
Buying CarsMotorAuthority

1994 Bugatti EB 110 GT Prototype for sale

With less than 150 built, the Bugatti EB 110 is much rarer than its Volkswagen Group-engineered descendants. But this car, listed for sale by Massachusetts dealership Copley Motorcars through DuPont Registry, is rare even by EB 110 standards, because it's a prototype of the short-lived supercar. The EB 110 was...
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Bugatti Chiron Fender Bender Won't Be A Cheap Fix

Chances are most drivers will be involved in at least a fender bender at some point in their driving lives. It's really bad when the crash is in something rare, and it's even worse when it involves a supercar or three, but it's downright depressing if it happens in something like a Bugatti Chiron, a car that costs a little under $3 million before any options. Sadly for one Jaguar driver, that's exactly what happened, with the silver sedan in the video below rear-ending a black Chiron. Talk about world's colliding.
CarsAutoblog

2021 Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo Road Test Review | No V8 necessary

The high-performance hybrid wagon from Porsche is an expensive but sublime dual threat. The Panamera in virtually every form drives brilliantly, has a useful, pretty interior and features attractive exterior styling. Its biggest downside is value, as many other luxury sedans and wagons are significantly cheaper in comparison. Industry. Trim.