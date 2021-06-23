Bugatti Chiron Super Sport undergoing high-speed testing
The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport is undergoing final high-speed testing ahead of the planned start of deliveries at the end of August, Bugatti said Tuesday in a press release. Unveiled just a few weeks ago, the latest version of the Chiron has a claimed 273-mph top speed, and Bugatti wanted to make sure it was comfortable at such high velocity. Engineers have been doing test runs at that speed, checking things like rear-wing angle, ride height, damping, and the level of power-steering assist.www.motorauthority.com