Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dahlgren, VA

NSWC Dahlgren Division Hosts Midshipmen from NSWC Indian Head for Tour

By NSWCDD Public Affairs Office(Dahlgren)
Posted by 
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FiG95_0acogLfS00

DAHLGREN, Va. – On June 17, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) hosted four Naval Academy midshipmen for a tour of the warfare center’s facilities and briefings on some of its most innovative initiatives.

Briefings on Dahlgren’s work in hypersonics and its battle management system (BMS) program were led by department leadership while an overview of NSWCDD’s role in supporting the fleet was led by NSWCDD Commanding Officer Captain Stephen “Casey” Plew.

DAHLGREN, Va. – Midshipmen Aidan Leavy, Zach Shieh, Sydney Means, and Lian Dunlevy pose for a group photo outside the Potomac River Test Range with Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Indian Head Scientific and Technical Intelligence Liaison Officer Kenneth Conley. The midshipmen visited NSWC Dahlgren on June 17 to tour facilities and hear briefs on hypersonics, the battle management system, and Dahlgren’s role in supporting the warfighter.

During his brief to the midshipmen, Plew called the relationship between the warfare centers and the sailors of tomorrow “vital” in order to continue to deliver quality products that give the warfighter the advantage over adversaries.

The juniors from the Naval Academy are currently interning at Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) across various departments and were accompanied by the center’s Scientific and Technical Intelligence Liaison Officer (STILO) Kenneth Conley.

“The purpose of the visit today is to expose [the midshipmen] to the broader NSWC engineering research and development capabilities, the great work Dahlgren does to support the fleet and how the Naval Surface Warfare Centers can support them in their future careers,” said Conley.

Where better to kick off a tour showcasing NSWC Dahlgren’s capabilities than its storied main range – the Potomac River Test Range? Main Range Test Manager Patrick Freemyers led the midshipmen across the range and for a walk-and-talk history lesson in which he gave a detailed overview of each weapon along the way.

From the range, the tour made its way to a conference room to hear briefs from some of Dahlgren’s best. Engineer Blake Van Winkle led the briefing on Dahlgren’s hypersonic research and development, the capability’s defensive and offensive applications and its potential uses in supporting the warfighter of

tomorrow. The midshipmen were engaged and surprised that the engineers at NSWCDD are at the forefront of the emerging technology.

The midshipmen stood as Plew entered to give his welcome and overview to the small yet eager audience. Plew explained the key technical areas that Dahlgren focuses on and stressed its commitment to a workforce that is dedicated to supporting the next Navy and the Navy after next.

Plew was careful to emphasize to the college juniors the dire need for them to take time to understand the complexity of systems they will be working with.

“It’s harder to understand and fight if you don’t comprehend the complexity,” Plew stated. “If you don’t understand the system and its complexity when you go to war or when it breaks, what will you do?”

Following the Commanding Officer’s presentation, Chris Nerney – NSWCDD technical program manager for Unmanned Systems – gave his brief on BMS before leading a tour of what he called “a mechanical engineer’s paradise.”

The midshipmen were excited to see a newly developed weapon system as well as simulations and live footage of the system in use.

“You probably don’t get to see this kind of thing in school do you?” Nerney joked.

As the tour came to a close with goodbyes and thankyous abounding, Nerney took a moment to thank the midshipmen for their willingness to serve their country.

Nerney, retired military, said “I wish I could trade places with you all right now. You all have so many great things ahead of you.”

The post NSWC Dahlgren Division Hosts Midshipmen from NSWC Indian Head for Tour appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Community Policy
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
City
Dahlgren, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Indian Head, MD
City
Naval Academy, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Engineering Research#Nswc Indian Head#Nswcdd#Bms#Midshipmen Aidan Leavy#The Naval Academy#Nswc Ihd#Stilo#Navy#Unmanned Systems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Place
Sydney
Related
Indian Head, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Bald Eagle Population on NSF Dahlgren and Indian Head Grows

Indian Head, MD- These days, seeing a bald eagle at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Dahlgren or NSF Indian Head is a routine, if still-majestic experience. However, it wasn’t always so – our national symbol was only removed from the endangered species list in 1995 and from the threatened list in 2007 after decades of work by conservationists and environmental professionals, including those serving the Navy. The installations are both located in prime eagle habitat along the Potomac River, with stretches of secluded, wooded shoreline that contrast with development along the river elsewhere in the region.
Indian Head, MDBay Net

EXU-1, Marines, And Energetics Manufacturing Department Team Up For Joint Forces

INDIAN HEAD, Md. — When the Navy’s Expeditionary Exploitation Unit-1 (EXU-1) teamed up with the U.S. Marine Corps’ Littoral Explosive Ordnance Neutralization (LEON) group for the first joint evolution with Marine explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) operators, they received some unexpected help from the Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division’s (NSWC IHD) Energetics Manufacturing (M) Department.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Air-to-Air Missiles Takes Delivery of 10,000th AIM-9X

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.–The Air-to-Air Missiles program office (PMA-259) has accepted delivery of the 10,000th Air Intercept Missile (AIM)-9X Sidewinder for the U.S. Air Force on May 27. As a joint program with the U.S. Air Force, the Navy-led AIM-9X Block II missile is the most advanced short-range air-to-air missile in the world. […] The post Air-to-Air Missiles Takes Delivery of 10,000th AIM-9X appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
El Segundo, CAPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Navy greenlights production of PAX River-tested electronic attack system

El Segundo, Calif., (June 29, 2021) — Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a Raytheon Technologies business (NYSE: RTX), has completed Milestone C for the U.S. Navy’s Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band, or NGJ-MB. “We’re well into development testing. It’s time to move towards production,” said Annabel Flores, vice president of Electronic Warfare Systems at Raytheon Intelligence & […] The post Navy greenlights production of PAX River-tested electronic attack system appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Upland, INMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Upland native serves as member of U.S. Navy’s 'Silent Service'

GROTON, Connecticut – An Upland native is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard USS Vermont, one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines. Petty Officer 3rd Class Nolan Benedict, a 2012 Eastbrook High School graduate, joined the Navy two years ago. “I was looking for a challenge,” said Benedict. “I...
Indian Head, MDBay Net

NSWC Indian Head Division Announces Center For Industrial And Technical Excellence Partnership Agreement With MBDA Incorporated

INDIAN HEAD, Md. — Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) announced the signing of a Title 10, United States Code, section 2474, Public-Private Partnership (P3) with MBDA Incorporated, May 25. Under this 20-year agreement, NSWC IHD and MBDA Incorporated will jointly develop, qualify and manufacture propulsion systems...
MilitaryMilitary.com

Marine Corps' First Carrier-Capable F-35 Squadron Is Ready for Wartime Use

The U.S. Marine Corps' first F-35C carrier-variant Joint Strike Fighter squadron has reached a new milestone, becoming fully equipped to conduct worldwide aircraft carrier and wartime operations. With a carrier deployment anticipated sometime next year, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314 of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, this week...
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

Nellis AFB to become 5th Generation Center of Excellence

The Department of the Air Force announced plans June 30, 2021, to make space for a larger fighter presence at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., by realigning the base’s close air support and rescue missions to Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz., starting in fiscal year 2022. Moving the 4th-generation A-10 and HH-60...
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

Air Force to develop F-16 ‘digital twin’

The U.S. Air Force plans to make a digital replica of the F-16 Fighting Falcon, in an effort to improve the sustainment and modernization of F-16s operating around the world. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s F-16 Program Office is sponsoring the project through a new contract with Wichita State University’s National Institute of Aviation Research or NIAR, which will disassemble, and scan two F-16s — located at 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. — to create the ‘digital twin.’
Military19fortyfive.com

Littoral Combat Ship: The U.S. Navy’s Little Crappy Ship or a Real Warship?

This week the littoral combat ship (LCS) USS Savannah was officially delivered to the United States Navy according to builder Austal USA. The vessel, which was previously known simply as LCS 28, is an Independence-class variant. With the arrival of this warship, it makes the LCS program the Navy’s second-largest and only behind the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.
Gilbert, AZaerotechnews.com

Northrop Grumman delivers ESPAStar bus to L3Harris for Air Force NTS-3 mission

Northrop Grumman announced July 1 the successful delivery of an ESPAStar-D spacecraft bus from Gilbert, Ariz., to L3Harris in Melbourne, Fla. The platform supports the Navigation Technology Satellite-3 (NTS-3) mission for the Air Force Research Laboratory set to launch from Cape Canaveral in 2022. Built to provide affordable, rapid access...
Holloman Air Force Base, NMSanta Maria Times

9th AS Pelicans fly southwest for joint training

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. -- Airmen from the 9th Airlift Squadron at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, joined forces with Air Education and Training Command’s 49th Wing and Air Force Materiel Command’s 635th Materiel Maintenance Group for a Major Command Service Tail Trainer exercise at Holloman AFB, June 1-10.