EA Play Live, Electronic Arts' NotE3 event, will take place next month on July 22nd. Last year's event was pretty disappointing, all we saw was a tiny glimpse at what we now know to be Battlefield 2042, and a couple of rocks from Dragon Age 4. Hopefully this time around we'll get some more detail on both of those (pls BioWare, I beg you), and it's rumoured the publisher might have a Dead Space remaster up their sleeves too.