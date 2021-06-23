Cancel
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

More NJ workers reject jobs to collect benefits

By Eric Scott, Senior Political Director
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 11 days ago
There are continuing signs of an expanding labor shortage in New Jersey. Many blame enhanced federal unemployment benefits. When Point Pleasant Beach advertised for workers to pick up litter in town parking lots, they offered $24 per hour. They did not receive a single applicant in the three weeks the ad was posted. An angry Mayor Paul Kanitra ranted on Facebook, "Unfortunately, with the unemployment dollars being doled out by Trenton, we've had zero applicants." Kinatra says there have been applicants since.

New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

