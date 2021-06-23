More NJ workers reject jobs to collect benefits
There are continuing signs of an expanding labor shortage in New Jersey. Many blame enhanced federal unemployment benefits. When Point Pleasant Beach advertised for workers to pick up litter in town parking lots, they offered $24 per hour. They did not receive a single applicant in the three weeks the ad was posted. An angry Mayor Paul Kanitra ranted on Facebook, "Unfortunately, with the unemployment dollars being doled out by Trenton, we've had zero applicants." Kinatra says there have been applicants since.nj1015.com