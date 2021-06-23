Cancel
Tulsa, OK

Personal information may have been leaked to the dark web after cyberattack on Tulsa's computer system, officials warn

By Aya Elamroussi, Chris Boyette, CNN
jacksonprogress-argus.com
 12 days ago

Officials in Tulsa, Oklahoma, are warning residents their personal information may have been leaked to the dark web following a ransomware attack on the city last month. The city announced Tuesday that hackers obtained more than 18,000 city files. The leaked files are mostly police citations and internal department files, officials said in a press release.

www.jacksonprogress-argus.com
