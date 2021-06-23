Cancel
Brandon, MN

Motorcycle crash near Brandon kills one, injures another

Cover picture for the article(Brandon, MN) Tuesday evening around 9:20 Douglas County Dispatch received a call about a motorcycle crash on County Road 108 NW north of Brandon. The caller reported he was riding his motorcycle westbound on County Road 108 with another couple and they crashed their motorcycle in the south ditch. He reported the driver, 44 year old Shawn August Olson, was injured. He added that he was unsure if Olson's passenger was breathing. Douglas County Deputies, the MN State Patrol, Brandon First Responders, North Ambulance, and LifeLink III responded. Olson was airlifted from the scene by LifeLink III to Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND with life-threatening injuries. The passenger, 49 year old Jeanine Cheri Kirscht of Brandon, was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation and the passenger's name is being withheld pending family notification.

