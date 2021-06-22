Check Out the StoryWalk® at First UMC

Come check out the StoryWalk® at First United Methodist Church in Whitewater. Beginning by the church parking lot at 145 S. Prairie St, you can take a walk around the church building and read a book at the same time. The StoryWalk® will be up all summer and the books will change ever 2-3 weeks; all changes will be announced on the Banner and at the First UMC Facebook Page. The current book is called “Milo Imagines the World” by Matt de la Pena; a great book about a little boy who learns that first impressions of people might not tell their whole story. Contact Beth at 262-473-2131 with any questions.