Everclear, Hoobastank, Living Colour & Wheatus will be performing at the Victory Theater for the 2021 Summerland Tour for a 103GBF Damn Loud Rock Show. Tickets for this 103GBF Damn Loud Rock Show are on sale now at the Ford Center Box Office and through Ticketmaster. Get yours now and mark your calendar for July 28th! The Victory Theatre is celebrating its 100th Birthday in 2021 and we're excited to be a part of that celebration! Make sure you have the free GBF App too. We'll have some app-exclusive opportunities for you to win tickets as we get closer to the show.