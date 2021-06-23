Unlocking Nixtamal

There’s a list of foods that you can’t cross the border with, including meat, fish, alcohol, and fruit. Tortillas, however, are in the clear. So on every family visit across the busiest port of entry in the Western hemisphere—the one dividing San Diego and Tijuana in San Ysidro’s Port of Entry—was punctuated by an obligatory stop at the súper, usually Calimax, to pick up a few stacks of freshly made tortillas. At the dreaded three-hour border crossing, we’d follow the well-rehearsed motions: show our passports, be quiet unless spoken to, and await the routine question that border patrols ask with a tinge of intimidation: “Anything to declare?” My mom, with lightness in her voice to diffuse the tension, would respond with one word: “tortillas,” and the patrol would gesture for us to cross.