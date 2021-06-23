Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

China’s GDP Surge Is Chance To Reboot Country’s Image On World Stage

By William Pesek
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

China’s economy had a great 12 months, leading the globe out of the Covid-19 era. Yet the last year has damaged something equally important: Beijing’s soft power. Beijing’s handling of questions about what happened in Wuhan—and why officials were so slow to warn the world about a coming pandemic—boggles the mind. If China’s handling of the initial outbreak was indeed the “decisive victory” that it claims, why overreact to Australia’s call for a probe?

www.forbes.com
Community Policy
Forbes

Forbes

232K+
Followers
57K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hu Jintao
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#U S Gdp#Harvard Kennedy School#The Donald Trump#The Communist Party#Chinese#U S Treasury#Lehman#Team Xi#People S Bank Of China#The Federal Reserve#Pboc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Country
South Korea
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

China prepares to move into Afghanistan as American troops skulk out of Bagram which would see its 'Belt and Road' program extend to the country in $62 billion deal

As American troops left their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, marking a symbolic end to the longest war in U.S. history, China is now preparing to enter to war-torn country to essentially fill the vacuum left by U.S. and NATO troops. Authorities in Kabul are considering extending a...
ChinaPosted by
The Hill

Xi Jinping and the shaking China

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s speech commemorating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has drawn enormous attention. Much of this attention has focused on the part in which Xi warned that China will not be “bullied, oppressed, or subjugated,” and that anyone who dares to try “will find their heads bashed bloody against a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” The speech has been characterized as “defiant” and “fiery.”
EconomyFinancial Times

What happens if Chinese household wealth is unleashed on the world?

It would buy you a year of study at Harvard University, a couple of luxury boxes at the Yankee Stadium in New York or a lengthy stay at London’s Ritz Hotel. But Chinese citizens might soon be able to do something different with the $50,000 they are permitted to take out of the country annually: invest it.
Chinaalbuquerqueexpress.com

Xi Focus: Xi Jinping's take on CPC's approach to engaging with world

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Themed "For the People's Wellbeing: the Responsibility of Political Parties," the Communist Party of China (CPC) and World Political Parties Summit will be held Tuesday via video link. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese president, will attend the summit in...
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

Chinese Foreign Minister crticises US, its allies

Beijing [China], July 4 (ANI): Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has criticised the United States and some of its allies for their "outdated Cold War mentality", saying that dreaming the old dream of Cold War hegemony will not help win a promising future, let alone building a better world. "Dreaming...
Aerospace & DefenseBirmingham Star

First spacewalk at China's new Tiangong station

China's astronauts have conducted their first tandem spacewalk on their nation's new Tiangong station. The station is in orbit around Earth, and all three astronauts are to remain there for three months. One astronaut was transported with help from a mechanical arm to a worksite while the other moved by...
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

US-led Indo-Pacific strategy 'should be dumped': China

Beijing [China], July 4 (ANI): The US-led Indo-Pacific strategy, which is aimed at countering Beijing, "should be dumped at a trash heap", said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the opening ceremony of the 9th World Peace Forum in Beijing on Saturday. Wang said the strategy adopted by the United...
Chinancadvertiser.com

China's pursuit of more power goes to unreasonable lengths

The following editorial appeared in Friday's Japan News-Yomiuri. A hard-line stance on foreign affairs will cause unnecessary friction with other countries, which in turn will damage national interests. China, which has become a major power, should be aware of this. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has held a ceremony to...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Future of Laos, its fiscal stability, hinges on China

Bangkok [Thailand], July 3 (ANI): The Southeast Asian nation of Laos is struggling to meet its debt obligations amid sovereign downgrades and depleted foreign reserves. Peter Janssen, writing in Asia Times said that the future of the country's economy, and its fiscal stability, hinges greatly on mainland China. This week...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

US Trade Deficit Widens In May On Rising Exports

The US trade gap widened again in May after narrowing in the prior month, according to government data released Friday, as imports increased amid surging consumer demand. The trade deficit in goods and services rose $2.2 billion to $71.2 billion, as the $3.5 billion jump in imports was nearly triple the rise in exports in the month, the Commerce Department reported.
U.S. Politicsyourvalley.net

US trade deficit increases to $71.2 billion in May

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit widened in May as $71.2 billion as a small increase in exports was offset by a bigger rise in imports. The Commerce Department reported Friday that the deficit rose 3.1% from the revised April deficit of $69.1 billion The U.S. trade deficit had hit a monthly record of $75 billion in March.
Industrytheclevelandamerican.com

Elon Musk hails China’s ‘economic prosperity’ on CPC centenary

“I encourage people to visit and see for themselves,” said the businessman. The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, on the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) praised the economic prosperity of this Asian country. China’s economic prosperity It’s really coolEspecially in infrastructure! I encourage people to visit...
Chinaalbuquerqueexpress.com

'China's repression of Uyghurs has spread to 30 countries'

Beijing [China], July 2 (ANI): China's persecution of Uyghurs overseas has spread to nearly 30 countries around the world, largely because the governments of these host countries fear Beijing's power and influence, claims a new report. At least 28 countries across the world complicit in China's harassment and intimidation of...
Chinawashingtonnewsday.com

China’s Rise: How the Communist Party Transformed the Country into a Superpower

China’s Rise: How the Communist Party Transformed the Country into a Superpower. On July 1, the Communist Party of China (CPC) celebrates its 100th anniversary with a hardline leader at the helm in Xi Jinping, who China watchers say has modeled himself after Mao Zedong—equally brutal and insecure. Many people...