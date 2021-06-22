WHS Band Alumni Encouraged to Play for July 4 Parade

For the 23rd year, we will be putting together an alumni band for the July 4 parade. If you’re going to be in this part of the country for the holiday, please consider joining us! I know that some of you have been playing professionally while others haven’t touched it since graduation – ALL are welcome as long as you’re fully vaxxed! Instrument loans are available as are fingering charts! No marching is involved; we’ll be sitting on a flatbed truck!