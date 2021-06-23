IBM and Indian Institute of Science Launch Innovation Lab to Advance Hybrid Cloud Research in India

The cumulation of Coursera’s IBM Data Science Professional Course is a capstone project that requires course participants to identify a business problem that requires the use of location data and neighborhood clustering. The ability to analyze business problems, cut through the noise, and identify the actual issue to be addressed is an important skill to have and constantly hone. If the right questions are not identified, the effectiveness of the model results would be greatly diminished or rendered meaningless. Therefore, I had also applied several of Boston Consulting Group’s problem-solving approaches that I was recently exposed to while working on this project to enhance the framing of the problem statement.