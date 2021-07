The sleek styling is only the beginning of the McLaren's radical approach to the traditional GT.By now my neighbors have gotten use to the rotating selection of new cars in my driveway. Most of them know I review cars for the Portland Tribune/Pamplin Media Group and they hardly even notice when a subcompact sedan is replaced by a fullsize truck or a convertible shows up in the middle of the winter. But when the McLaren GT appeared, several of them walked over to gawk and ask if they take pictures of their children sitting in it. I wasn't surprised. The...