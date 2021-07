In the U.S., it’s never been easier to find tortillas that smell like fresh popcorn, taste like the earth, and support small family farms in Mexico. In certain cities, you can buy a bag of fresh masa for homemade tacos as readily as you can find sliced bread. Just a few years ago, your only options for quality tortillas were to scour the web for “tortillerías nearby” or ask your favorite taquero where they got theirs. So how did we get here?