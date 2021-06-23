NYF Advertising Awards, The Female Quotient, Association of National Advertisers (ANA) Launch First “SeeHer Lens” Award
The SeeHer Lens Award will honor best-in-class creative film work that exemplifies gender equality and accurate portrayals of women/girls in advertising. New York Festivals International Advertising Awards®, The Female Quotient (The FQ) and the ANA have partnered to launch a special new award, the 2021 NYFA “SeeHer Lens” Award. This new award will honor best-in-class creative film work submitted to the 2021 competition that exemplifies gender equality and accurate portrayals of women and girls in advertising.martechseries.com