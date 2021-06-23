NYF Advertising Awards, The Female Quotient, Association of National Advertisers (ANA) Launch First “SeeHer Lens” Award

“I know that 50% of all my advertising dollars are wasted. The problem is I don’t know which 50%.” – David Ogilvy. When Ogilvy was the grand master of the advertising world he was routinely sought out for his wisdom, insight and creativity. He was one of, if not THE, top experts in the world of advertising and marketing for easily 30 years. That gave him access to both clients, and more importantly their unlimited budgets, to experiment, try out new ideas, see what worked and do all that came to mind in the scientific exploration of selling to the masses with the new media of television.