NYF Advertising Awards, The Female Quotient, Association of National Advertisers (ANA) Launch First “SeeHer Lens” Award

By MTS Staff Writer
martechseries.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe SeeHer Lens Award will honor best-in-class creative film work that exemplifies gender equality and accurate portrayals of women/girls in advertising. New York Festivals International Advertising Awards®, The Female Quotient (The FQ) and the ANA have partnered to launch a special new award, the 2021 NYFA “SeeHer Lens” Award. This new award will honor best-in-class creative film work submitted to the 2021 competition that exemplifies gender equality and accurate portrayals of women and girls in advertising.

