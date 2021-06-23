Cancel
EVRYTHNG and epb Global Partner to Help World Leading Brands Deliver on New Consumer Expectations for Transparency, Authenticity and Personalized Experiences

By prweb
martechseries.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVRYTHNG, the Product Cloud managing digital identities for the world’s consumer products, announced it has partnered with value chain innovator and management consulting firm, epb Global, to help brands increase supply chain resiliency and deliver on consumer expectations for transparency, authenticity and personalized experiences. “As the world emerges from the...

martechseries.com
Businessmartechseries.com

Leading Independent Insurance Marketing Organization Introduces New Parent Brand, North American Insurance Services, and Promotes New Vice Presidents to its Sales Executive Leadership Team.

North American Insurance Services positions itself for Significant Growth and Industry Leadership. North American Insurance Services is the new parent company of North American Life Plans, North American Health Plans, and North American Advisors. The new corporate brand incorporates almost 15 years of experience and expertise in the insurance industry from its founder and Chairman of the Board, Eugene Woznicki and its President, Andy Dastur, CLU, CFP. It also positions the company to continue the explosive growth of the NALP, NAHP, and NAA divisions.
Businessmartechseries.com

DATA443 Announces Major Six Figure Recurring Revenue Customer Agreement with Fortune 500 Company in the Financial Services Industry

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc., a leading data security and privacy software company is pleased to announce its latest contract win, providing data security services to an global Fortune 500 FinTech company that offers a wide rage of financial products and services, employing over 60,000 people in over 100 countries processing trillions of dollars in transactions annually.
Businessmartechseries.com

MRKT360, Comuniquemos Hoy and 4Latam Aim to Revolutionize Digital Marketing in Latin America with their Partnership

A collaboration like none other! MRKT360, Comuniquemos Hoy and 4Latam will be partnering together to bring DV360 to the Latin American market. We are delighted to announce our new collaborative agreement with Comuniquemos Hoy and 4Latam, both highly talented digital marketing agencies based in Argentina. This will allow all parties to offer better services to more customers through MRKT360’s access to the campaign management platform Display and Video 360.
Technologymartechseries.com

Matador AI Teams Up with Shop Smart Autos: Matador AI an SMS Customer Engagement Platform Teamed up With Shop Smart Autos, the Digital Media Platform

Matador AI, an SMS customer engagement platform, teamed up with Shop Smart Autos, the digital media platform that provides exclusive VIN-specific leads to its subscribing dealers. Matador brings Shop Smart Autos additional support to achieve higher conversion for its subscribing dealers. Shop Smart Autos Founder, Richie Bello selected Matador for its SMS program. “We know that AI and SMS are part of the process we need today to get better conversion. We believe our job starts with the development of the lead and does not end until the customer is driving a new vehicle. Matador’s customer relationship platform will help bring the buyer into the dealership, not just hand a lead to a dealer,” said Richie.
Businessmartechseries.com

Capgemini Acquires Leading Australian SAP Consulting and Digital Solution Provider Acclimation

The acquisition of Acclimation will reinforce Capgemini’s partnership with SAP in Australia and further accelerate clients’ business transformations. Capgemini announces the acquisition of Acclimation, a leading SAP services specialist, in Australia. The acquisition significantly strengthens Capgemini’s SAP capabilities in the region and adds to its client portfolio locally. Acclimation is...
Economymartechseries.com

Houston High-Leverage Digital Sales eStore Design – Marketing Services Launched

A newly updated e-commerce store design and implementation service has been launched by R.E.D Marketing Firm (+1-346-777-2147). They help Houston businesses to leverage online sales for brand growth. R.E.D Marketing Firm has announced the launch of an updated e-commerce store implementation and marketing service for Houston businesses. The expert agency...
Economymartechseries.com

Breaking Media Using Intent Data to Inform Content Marketing Programs

Brands and agencies using sponsored content to reach lawyers, health care professionals, finance, defense and government decision-makers, and other affluent business communities can do so more effectively, thanks to a unique program Breaking Media and Bombora announced . Marketing Technology News: VIZIO and Verizon Media Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance...
martechseries.com

Galton Voysey Wins Leading Brand Developer of the Year at HKMOL Awards 2021

Galton Voysey, the leading developer of direct-to-consumer microbrands, is delighted to announce it has been named Leading Brand Developer of the Year, at Hong Kong’s Most Outstanding Leaders Awards Ceremony (HKMOL) 2021. The prestigious award recognises Galton Voysey’s position as a leader in brand development, while acknowledging their highly innovative direct-to-consumer approach.
Businessmartechseries.com

Clearlake Capital and Siris-Backed Constant Contact Agrees to Acquire SharpSpring

Strategic acquisition to maximize growth and audience engagement for small businesses. Constant Contact, an established leader in online marketing, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Clearlake”) and Siris Capital (together with its affiliates, “Siris”), today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire SharpSpring, Inc. (“SharpSpring”) (NASDAQ: SHSP) in an all cash transaction valued at approximately $240 million including outstanding indebtedness.
Technologymartechseries.com

Lloyd’s List Intelligence, the Trusted Expert Providing Actionable Insight Into the Global Maritime Industry for 300 Years, Introduces a New Industry Standard for Maritime Intelligence Through Its Partnership With Artificial Intelligence Industry Leader SAS

Lloyd’s List Intelligence, provider of transparent data, analysis, and actionable insight for professionals connected to maritime trade, has teamed up with analytics powerhouse SAS, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI), data mining, modelling and forecasting. Together, they have developed a new level of data-driven maritime insight for analysing vessels, movements and fleets using managed analytics. This pioneering new application of artificial intelligence allows Lloyd’s List Intelligence customers to interpret and understand complex vessel movements and behaviours in ways that were not possible before.
Technologymartechseries.com

Engagedly Awarded “Overall Performance Management Solution of the Year” in 2021 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Remote Technology Industry. Engagedly, a leading provider of SaaS solutions for performance management, announced it has been selected as winner of the “Overall Performance Management Solution of the Year” award in the 2021 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards conducted by RemoteTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services empowering remote work and distributed teams around the globe.
Softwaremartechseries.com

HubSpot Announces Major Upgrade To Its Sales CRM, Marrying Enterprise Power With Consumer Ease-of-Use

HubSpot is bringing power and ease-of-use to enterprise sales software with a major upgrade of its sales CRM, Sales Hub Enterprise. Custom objects, sophisticated sales reporting, and advanced permissions have been added to give sales leaders new levels of control and flexibility in their CRM, while enhanced sales engagement and configure-price-quote (CPQ) capabilities make it easier than ever for teams to connect with prospects and close deals quickly.
Softwaremartechseries.com

AuthenticID Customer Demand Establishes a New Industry Standard for High Volume Identity Verification

AuthenticID, the leading provider of Identity Proofing solutions for large enterprises, announced it reached a new milestone with the successful launch of its new enterprise-grade high-availability SaaS system that is capable of processing nearly 35 million Identity Proofing transactions in a single day and over 1 billion in a single month. AuthenticID’s core customers are experiencing burst volumes that require the ability to process to this capacity.
Businessthedallasnews.net

CIPL powered Techiegigs venture transforming educational

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI/PNN): With the world being revolutionised by the emergence of internet evolution, every human on the planet relies on digital mediums to find a solution to almost all of their problems. As a result, businesses now are leveraging every aspect of digital marketing to reach...
BusinessMySanAntonio

DEPLABS, Inc. Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to Mira Commerce

DEPLABS, Inc. Announces New Company Name and Brand Strategy, Now Operating as Mira Commerce Digital Agency. Mira Commerce Digital Agency, formerly known as DEPLABS, Inc., a premier Digital Transformation Consultancy specializing in online commerce, announced today their name change and rebranding to Mira Commerce Digital Agency. Over the past 17...
EconomyMySanAntonio

Why Brands Need Alternatives to Traditional Creative Marketing Agencies

Much has been written about creative agencies needing a toe tag. For years, article after article and expert after expert have predicted a dim future for the model that inspired the three martini lunch. Most notably was when Procter & Gamble CBO Marc Pritchard called for the end of the “archaic Mad Men model.”
RetailHouston Chronicle

DesignRush Reveals The Best eCommerce Experts to Hire in 2021 [Q2 Rankings]

DesignRush issued the quarterly list of the top eCommerce companies that help businesses build, design, and optimize eCommerce websites and marketing strategies. eCommerce sales are estimated to reach 18.1% of global retail sales in 2021. As more businesses setup their eCommerce platforms, experts predict that the industry will continue to grow as it did in the last five years.