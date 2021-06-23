EVRYTHNG and epb Global Partner to Help World Leading Brands Deliver on New Consumer Expectations for Transparency, Authenticity and Personalized Experiences

Matador AI, an SMS customer engagement platform, teamed up with Shop Smart Autos, the digital media platform that provides exclusive VIN-specific leads to its subscribing dealers. Matador brings Shop Smart Autos additional support to achieve higher conversion for its subscribing dealers. Shop Smart Autos Founder, Richie Bello selected Matador for its SMS program. “We know that AI and SMS are part of the process we need today to get better conversion. We believe our job starts with the development of the lead and does not end until the customer is driving a new vehicle. Matador’s customer relationship platform will help bring the buyer into the dealership, not just hand a lead to a dealer,” said Richie.