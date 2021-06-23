Rodeo to bring patriotic spirit

Cowboys and horses will again be the norm as the annual Heritage Days Rodeo comes to the local arena Friday and Saturday nights, June 25-26. A rodeo parade throughout downtown Pauls Valley is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. (PV Democrat photo)

A patriotic spirit was in full swing a year ago and should be again when an annual rodeo rides into Pauls Valley.

Cowboys of all sizes, along with a red, white and blue drill team, will take to PV's arena for the 76th annual Heritage Days Rodeo the nights of Friday and Saturday, June 25-26.

“It was the biggest rodeo we've ever had,” said Dessie Daughtery of the Pauls Valley Roundup Club about last summer's event.

“The minute we opened the front gate there was a line of 15 to 20 people deep at the concession stand. We couldn't fill them up last year. It was great. The rodeo was right after COVID lifted and people were hungry for some sort of entertainment.

“I wouldn't be surprised if this one was even bigger.”

That hunger to get out and have some fun will likely be there again as the open rodeo will feature a number of fan favorites, like breakaway roping, tie-down calf roping, ranch broncs, bull riding, junior barrel racing, open barrels and mutton bustin’ for the youngsters.

Also coming for another visit is the American Thunder drill team, which is set to perform in the arena both nights.

A traditional parade through downtown Pauls Valley will open the second night of the event starting at 5 p.m.

Advance tickets of $5 are available at Sharpe’s Department Store in downtown PV.

Offering a boost to the effort is $6,400 in sales tax tourism funds approved recently by the local city council.

Daugherty says the funding should help fill in some gaps as the local rodeo group has lost out on some revenue with the cancelations of a few Monday night barrel racing events because of the many rain systems passing through this spring and even into early summer.

“We’re asking for almost exactly the same thing as we did last year. We’re needing help with advertising,” she said.

Even more comes from the form submitted requesting some help from tourism funds.

“The Heritage Rodeo is a long standing tradition event. It represents our western heritage by allowing us to show our community fun family activities that represents us as a whole.

“We want to increase our advertising budget to help us do more with the local businesses in our town. It would bring more revenue and spending to our local town. Let’s show outside what we can do and host for local families to have fun and give them another great Heritage Day weekend.”