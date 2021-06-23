Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pauls Valley, OK

Rodeo to bring patriotic spirit

By Barry Porterfield bporterfield@pvdemocrat.com
Posted by 
Pauls Valley Democrat
Pauls Valley Democrat
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yOtvC_0acof7Qk00
Cowboys and horses will again be the norm as the annual Heritage Days Rodeo comes to the local arena Friday and Saturday nights, June 25-26. A rodeo parade throughout downtown Pauls Valley is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. (PV Democrat photo)

A patriotic spirit was in full swing a year ago and should be again when an annual rodeo rides into Pauls Valley.

Cowboys of all sizes, along with a red, white and blue drill team, will take to PV's arena for the 76th annual Heritage Days Rodeo the nights of Friday and Saturday, June 25-26.

“It was the biggest rodeo we've ever had,” said Dessie Daughtery of the Pauls Valley Roundup Club about last summer's event.

“The minute we opened the front gate there was a line of 15 to 20 people deep at the concession stand. We couldn't fill them up last year. It was great. The rodeo was right after COVID lifted and people were hungry for some sort of entertainment.

“I wouldn't be surprised if this one was even bigger.”

That hunger to get out and have some fun will likely be there again as the open rodeo will feature a number of fan favorites, like breakaway roping, tie-down calf roping, ranch broncs, bull riding, junior barrel racing, open barrels and mutton bustin’ for the youngsters.

Also coming for another visit is the American Thunder drill team, which is set to perform in the arena both nights.

A traditional parade through downtown Pauls Valley will open the second night of the event starting at 5 p.m.

Advance tickets of $5 are available at Sharpe’s Department Store in downtown PV.

Offering a boost to the effort is $6,400 in sales tax tourism funds approved recently by the local city council.

Daugherty says the funding should help fill in some gaps as the local rodeo group has lost out on some revenue with the cancelations of a few Monday night barrel racing events because of the many rain systems passing through this spring and even into early summer.

“We’re asking for almost exactly the same thing as we did last year. We’re needing help with advertising,” she said.

Even more comes from the form submitted requesting some help from tourism funds.

“The Heritage Rodeo is a long standing tradition event. It represents our western heritage by allowing us to show our community fun family activities that represents us as a whole.

“We want to increase our advertising budget to help us do more with the local businesses in our town. It would bring more revenue and spending to our local town. Let’s show outside what we can do and host for local families to have fun and give them another great Heritage Day weekend.”

Community Policy
Pauls Valley Democrat

Pauls Valley Democrat

Pauls Valley, OK
136
Followers
16
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Pauls Valley Democrat

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pauls Valley, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Pauls Valley, OK
Sports
City
Pauls Valley, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rodeo#Patriotic#Advertising#Covid#American#The Local City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward the coast of Cuba with hurricane potential

(CNN) — Tropical Storm Elsa is nearing the southern shores of Cuba, where the warm, shallow water could help it intensify before landfall. With winds now at 65 mph, Elsa has moved westward, motivating governments to drop advisories for eastern Cuba and Jamaica, according to the National Hurricane Center. But now the Cuban provinces of Matanzas and Cienfuegos are under a hurricane warning, and a hurricane watch has been issued for the province of Camaguey.
AccidentsCBS News

Dozens missing after landslide tears through Japanese resort town

Atami, Japan — Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their names, hoping to reach some who might not have been caught in the landslide.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Bill Cosby says 'people stand in support' of Phylicia Rashad

(CNN) — Bill Cosby issued a statement in support of his former co-star and longtime friend Phylicia Rashad, who earlier apologized for celebrating Cosby's release from prison. Cosby, once known as "America's Dad," was released on Wednesday after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction. At the time Rashad...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...