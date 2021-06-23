Masa Harina Is Good for Plenty More Than Making Masa

Corn is the ancient engine that drives Latin American gastronomy. And masa harina, a flour made from nixtamalized corn that was invented in the 1950s, has become a reigning household item because of its accessibility and convenience. While fresh masa keeps only a few days and should be frozen for any longer storage, masa harina is shelf-stable and simply needs to be rehydrated with liquid before use. In Mexico, masa harina is used for everyday meals, in myriad shapes and with varying fillings, such as tostadas, tamales, tacos, tlacoyos, tlayudas—the list goes on. In Venezuela, arepas—the national dish—can also be made with masa harina, shaped into griddled patties for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Cooks in Puerto Rico have their own uses, making bite-size surullitos arepas, guanimes (similar to tamales), and funche.