Congress is investigating whether the 2019 Military World Games in Wuhan was a covid-19 superspreader event

By Columnist
Washington Post
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn October 2019, more than 9,000 international athletes from more than 100 countries traveled to Wuhan, China — and many of them later got sick with covid-19-like symptoms. But there has never been a real investigation into whether the virus that causes covid-19 was already spreading at the Wuhan Military World Games. Now, multiple U.S. lawmakers are demanding the U.S. government begin one.

