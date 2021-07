Kristin Mickelson, Public Relations and Communications Manager for the city, indicated that it was not possible to broadcast the 4th of July parade live due to some changes made by Charter Spectrum. “We are currently making some updates to allow us to stream to both Vimeo and to Channel 990 from more locations. This is still a work in progress and we are very appreciative of your patience while we set up and learn our new equipment,” Mickelson stated.