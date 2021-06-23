UK and EU expected to declare sausage war ceasefire soon

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government has declared an immediate and unilateral ceasefire in its Tigray region after nearly eight months of fighting. The ceasefire was announced after Tigrayan fighters entered and took over the regional capital Mekelle on Monday, forcing government soldiers to retreat. The Ethiopian military has occupied the region since November after invading it with help from Eritrean and militia forces. The violent conflict has forced refugees into neighboring Sudan, and caused hundreds of thousands of people to suffer from one of the world’s worst famines.