James Gunn has nothing but positive things to say about Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder script. Thor: Love and Thunder is set to be one of the most exciting films that Phase 4 has to offer. Not only does the film introduce Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor, but it will also include the Guardians of the Galaxy. Thor grew close to the cosmic team in Avengers: Infinity War after they rescued him after his fight with Thanos in the film’s opening credits. With the Guardians of the Galaxy playing prominent roles in the Thor sequel, a fan was wondering if Guardians director and writer James Gunn had anything to do with Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder script.