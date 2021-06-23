Cancel
Forest Green sign midfielder Regan Hendry from Raith Rovers

Regan Hendry was on loan at Raith from Celtic before joining them permanently in 2019 (Jeff Holmes/PA). (PA Archive)

Forest Green have announced the signing of midfielder Regan Hendry from Raith Rovers on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old, who was out of contract at Raith, initially joined them on loan from Celtic in January 2018.

He subsequently spent the 2018-19 season on loan with the Kirkcaldy-based outfit as well before then signing on a permanent deal.

Forest Green director of football Rich Hughes said of the former Scotland youth international in quotes on the club’s official website: “We’re delighted to add someone of Regan’s ability and character to our squad ahead of the new season.

“Regan is a player that we have been tracking for some time, he’s performed well over the last 18 months we’ve been monitoring him.

“He’s a well balanced footballer with good ability to pass the ball forward and is a player our fans will enjoy watching.”

