Nearly two-thirds of New York voters would rather Andrew Cuomo resign as Governor immediately or not seek a fourth term. That’s according to a new poll released Thursday by Siena College. 23-percent of those surveyed want the embattled governor to step down, while 39 percent said Cuomo should finish his term but not run in 2022. If Cuomo does run for re-election, 56-percent of voters said they would prefer to elect “someone else.”