RIGGS APPOINTED EUWCD BOARD DIRECTOR

Judge Bob Hurley swears in Weldon Riggs to Governor-appointed position of Director of the Board for the Evergreen Underground Water Conservation District (EUWCD). This is Riggs’ second-term appointment with EUWCD. Riggs will serve until June of 2025 when he comes up for re-appointment. On the EUWCD board, there are two elected representatives from the counties involved which are Atascosa, Frio, Wilson and Karnes County. There is one appointee by the Governor. Riggs submitted his application with his background and information about boards he has served on for consideration. Riggs states that water is a passion of his and it is an important natural resource. He is also appointed as one of the three agriculture representatives to the South Central Texas Region L Water Planning Group and is part of the state water development board. Region L covers 23 counties.