United Airlines announced the largest order in its history on Tuesday, unveiling major purchases from Boeing and Airbus in a significant bet on the travel industry's recovery from Covid-19. The US carrier plans to acquire 270 new planes consisting of 200 Boeing aircraft and 70 Airbus jets, in an order valued at $35.4 billion based on the listed price of the jets, although airlines often end up paying much less than the list price. United executives described the order as a landmark moment symbolizing the radically improved outlook for travel due to access to coronavirus vaccines. Still, United and other major airlines are expected to report another quarterly loss for the April-June period when they release their earnings reports in July, due to the continued drag from the crisis that has devastated travel revenue for more than a year.