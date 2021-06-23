Japan Just Made A Life-Changing Proposition To The Working Week

Japan is pushing employers to cut down the working week to four days as part of a series of new economic guidelines.The country’s corporate culture is notoriously intense and karoshi, a term meaning “death from overwork”, was coined in Japan in the 1970s due to the onerous work pressures employees face.But the coronavirus pandemic has forced significant shifts into how many companies operate, with many workers having to work from home due to lockdown restrictions.The Japanese government, which in recent years has been trying to modernise the country’s approach to work, wants to encourage a healthier work-life balance and cajole...