Japan Just Made A Life-Changing Proposition To The Working Week

By Emily Brown
The Japanese government has recommended companies give staff more time off, and a radical redesign of working hours, to help improve work-life balance. The recommendations came as part of the Japanese government’s annual economic policy guidelines, which were finalised last week by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s Cabinet, with leaders hoping to convince managers to allow employees more flexibility in their work schedule.

