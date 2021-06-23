Billie Eilish apologises for video showing her use a racial slur

Billie Eilish apologizes for racist comments on IG. Pop star Billie Eilish has taken to her Instagram Stories to make a formal apology, after past videos of her mouthing racial slurs emerged. The videos, which were released on TikTok, show Eilish speaking in what she calls a “silly gibberish made up voice”—but what others have determined as derogatory towards the Asian community. “I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that I ever mouthed along to that word,” the 19-year-old performer said online. “This song was the only time I’d ever heard that word as it was never used around me by anyone in my family. Regardless of my ignorance and age at the time, nothing excuses the fact that it was hurtful. And for that I am sorry.” The controversy caused major backlash on Instagram, particularly as it came just days after her boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce made an apology for his own previous racial social media posts. Eilish’s statement can be read below: