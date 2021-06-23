Cancel
Billie Eilish apologises for video showing her use a racial slur

By Jennifer Savin
Cosmopolitan
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn old video of singer Billie Eilish has resurfaced, showing her mouthing along to lyrics containing a racial slur targeting the Asian community. She has since addressed the backlash head on with a lengthy apology, adding that she was perhaps just 13 years old in the video and was unaware of what she was saying.

www.cosmopolitan.com
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Billie Eilish Appears to Call Out Her Fans After Her Beau's Racist and Homophobic Posts Are Exposed

Actor Matthew Tyler Vorce is under fire after his old misogynistic tweets and his Facebook comments, in which he used homophobic slurs, resurfaced online over the weekend. AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish has once again landed in hot water, though this time she didn't directly cause the storm of criticism. It's her new boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce's old racist and homophobic social media posts that became the root of the issue.
POTUSBBC

Billie Eilish sorry for mouthing anti-Asian slur in resurfaced video

Billie Eilish has apologised after a video surfaced which appeared to show her mouthing a racist slur. In a statement on her Instagram story, the Grammy-winning singer said she was "appalled and embarrassed" by the clip. An edited compilation video was posted to TikTok earlier this month in which she...
CelebritiesHypebae

Billie Eilish Releases Statement on Video Containing Anti-Asian Slur

Billie Eilish has addressed a video that shows the singer mouthing an anti-Asian slur. The clip, which resurfaced last week and has been circulating on social media, also appears to show the Grammy-winning artist mocking an Asian accent. Eilish posted an apology to Instagram Stories, explaining that the epithet was...
CelebritiesThe FADER

Billie Eilish “appalled and embarrassed” after footage of her mouthing anti-Asian slur emerges

Billie Eilish has posted a statement on social media after video footage of her mouthing a racist slur appeared on TikTok. The video, which Eilish accepts as real, dates back around 5-6 years and features footage of the pop star mouthing along to Tyler, The Creator song "Fish." The song, featured on the Odd Future rapper's 2011 album Goblin, includes the line "Slip it in her drink and in the blink, Of an eye I can make a white girl look ch*nk." It is this line Eilish is seen lip-syncing to in the first part of the video.
MusicNME

Billie Eilish announces new song ‘NDA’, arriving next week

Billie Eilish has announced details of another new song called ‘NDA’, which is set to be released next week. The track will feature on the star’s second album, ‘Happier Than Ever’, which will arrive on July 30. After teasing a new announcement on her Instagram Story yesterday (July 1), Eilish...
CelebritiesBillboard

Billie Eilish Reveals Her Next 'Happier Than Ever' Single 'NDA'

Billie Eilish's long-awaited sophomore album Happier Than Ever is due this month, and she's getting fans ready for the project with another single. On Friday (July 2), Eilish posted a contorted image of her face to reveal her next single, and she's not keeping her lips sealed about it. Titled "NDA," the song will be released next Friday, July 9, along with a music video.
Beauty & Fashionfashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Billie Eilish Apologizes For Racial Slurs, The Latest From Valentino, Givenchy, Coach, Winnie Harlow, And More!

Billie Eilish apologizes for racist comments on IG. Pop star Billie Eilish has taken to her Instagram Stories to make a formal apology, after past videos of her mouthing racial slurs emerged. The videos, which were released on TikTok, show Eilish speaking in what she calls a “silly gibberish made up voice”—but what others have determined as derogatory towards the Asian community. “I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that I ever mouthed along to that word,” the 19-year-old performer said online. “This song was the only time I’d ever heard that word as it was never used around me by anyone in my family. Regardless of my ignorance and age at the time, nothing excuses the fact that it was hurtful. And for that I am sorry.” The controversy caused major backlash on Instagram, particularly as it came just days after her boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce made an apology for his own previous racial social media posts. Eilish’s statement can be read below:
