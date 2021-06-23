Cancel
Olympics-China’s Sun not giving up hope of Olympic return

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – China’s most decorated swimmer Sun Yang has vowed to “persist” with his career with an eye on the Paris Olympics after being ruled out of the Tokyo Games by a four-year doping ban handed down by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Sun’s eight-year ban...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sun Yang
