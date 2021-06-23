Cancel
Worms Rumble slithers onto Xbox Game Pass and Nintendo Switch today

By Ben Borthwick
Videogamer.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeam 17 has announced that Worms Rumble has launched for Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One via Xbox Game Pass and Nintendo Switch from today. The game, which originally launched for PlayStation 5, PS4 and PC last December is a new take on the classic Worms formula. Rather than the turn based battles of old, two teams of worms take each other on in real-time combat. Of course, plenty of series favourite over-the-top weapons return, including bazookas, sheep launchers and the Holy Hand Grenade.

