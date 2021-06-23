Worms Rumble slithers onto Xbox Game Pass and Nintendo Switch today
Team 17 has announced that Worms Rumble has launched for Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One via Xbox Game Pass and Nintendo Switch from today. The game, which originally launched for PlayStation 5, PS4 and PC last December is a new take on the classic Worms formula. Rather than the turn based battles of old, two teams of worms take each other on in real-time combat. Of course, plenty of series favourite over-the-top weapons return, including bazookas, sheep launchers and the Holy Hand Grenade.