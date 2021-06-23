Worms Rumble slithers onto Xbox Game Pass and Nintendo Switch today

Calculators, streaming services, drawing tools, music creators, and basic video game coding engines. While the Nintendo Switch may not have the capabilities to browse the internet or access mega-hit services such as Netflix and Disney+, there are quite a handful of applications available on the console that are not just video games. Many of them may seem appropriate for the system such as being able to watch shows on Hulu or catching up on some comics and manga with InkyPen, yet there is always bound to be that one outlier found deep within the lot. Crane Game Toreba absolutely takes the crown for this position.