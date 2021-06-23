Bookworm: Electric City – A fascinating and weeping slice of Americana

“Chasing the Thrill: Obsession, Death, and Glory in America's Most Extraordinary Treasure Hunt” by Daniel Barbarisi; © 2021, Knopf. 349 pages. So, it seems like you're supposed to look over there ... or maybe over there, the map isn't very exact. It doesn't say if you're supposed to look up, around, or underground, either, so there's that, and what if someone already found the treasure you're looking for? How irritating, and in the new book “Chasing the Thrill” by Daniel Barbarisi,how utterly addictive.