Bookworm: Electric City – A fascinating and weeping slice of Americana

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Electric City: The Lost History of Ford and Edison’s American Utopia”. “I want that!” Three words you’ve been saying, out-loud or quietly to yourself, ever since you’ve been able to talk. Because, of course, you want things, treats, toys, and other accoutrements of humanness. You want them, and you won’t take “no” for an answer – even if, as in the new book “Electric City” by Thomas Hager, there are big hurdles.

