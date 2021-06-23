Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Ultrasound technology used for first time to treat uncontrollable tremors

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UXa9l_0acodAvG00
MRgFUS machine

A deep brain ultrasound treatment to help people with uncontrollable tremors has been made available in Scotland for the first time.

More than £2 million has been raised by the University of Dundee to purchase the Magnetic Resonance-guided Focused Ultrasound (MRgFUS) technology.

It uses sound waves to help destroy tissue that can prompt unwanted movements in people who experience the neurological condition “essential tremor”, giving them a better quality of life.

Ian Sharp, from Dufftown in Moray, is one of the first people in Scotland to be treated by the technology at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ILCqn_0acodAvG00
Ian Sharp

After first experiencing vibrations in his hands in his early 30s, he was eventually diagnosed with essential tremor more than a decade later.

The 66-year-old said: “I feel incredibly lucky. I know this treatment could potentially change my life.

“I’ve always been a keen fisherman but it became increasingly hard to tie the flies to the point I can no longer do them for myself.

“My wife and I also run a bed and breakfast, but I can no longer serve our guests because of my tremor. I have had to learn to integrate my tremor into my life.

“I have tried not to let it affect me too much, but the thought of being totally independent, without having to use any aids to do things like cook, is just incredible.”

Essential tremor is caused by faulty circuits in the thalamus, a small area of the brain, which prompt involuntary movements in the hands and arms.

The new, non-invasive procedure only takes a few hours and can help restore control of movement to someone’s hands – even if they have not experienced the issue for decades.

As well as being effective against essential tremor, initial research suggests the treatment may also have a role in tackling the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

The University of Dundee will use the technology to support clinical research trials for Parkinson’s sufferers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36lc0Y_0acodAvG00
Tom Gilbertson

Dr Tom Gilbertson, consultant neurologist and honorary senior lecturer at Dundee’s School of Medicine, said: “This treatment can have a transformative effect on a person’s quality of life.

“It is fantastic to be able to offer this treatment to patients in Scotland.

“This is a huge achievement and I have to express my gratitude to the fundraisers who have helped to make this happen.

“We are bringing a standard of care to Scotland that is comparable with the best available anywhere in the world.

“Any previous treatment would have required an invasive procedure, something that not all patients are fit enough to undertake.

“This is a significant change and a healthcare revolution for Scottish patients.”

Community Policy
newschain

newschain

28K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ultrasound#Clinical Research#Tremors#The University Of Dundee#Ninewells Hospital#Dundee#School Of Medicine#Scottish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Country
Scotland
Related
Healthnews4sanantonio.com

Treating E.D. with new technology

Crest Side Medical Clinic is debunking myths when it comes to E.D. and provides new technology with lasting results to treat you or your partner's E.D. The best part, it does not involve injections, pills, or surgery.
Cancerwymt.com

UVA Health treats first patient in focused ultrasound trial for brain tumors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Medical Center is moving people through a new protocol for treating brain tumors. This advanced clinical trial uses focused ultrasound to open up the barrier around a common type of malignant tumor and allow chemotherapy to directly target it. The UVA Health...
Cancercbs19news

Trial testing treating glioblastoma tumors with focused ultrasound

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the first time, a team at the University of Virginia has treated a glioblastoma patient using focused ultrasound. According to a release, the patient is part of a multicenter clinical trial that is evaluating the safety of using focused ultrasound to enhance the delivery of chemotherapy in patients with glioblastoma multiforme.
Sciencebiospace.com

Study: Low-Intensity, Non-Invasive Ultrasound Could Treat Alzheimer’s Disease

Australian scientists may have found a way to treat Alzheimer's disease using non-invasive methods. Results from a study conducted by Queensland Brain Institute researchers on mice models suggest that low-intensity ultrasound can be effective in restoring the brain's cognitive features without having to cross the blood-brain barrier. While there is...
Diseases & Treatmentsparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Blood-brain Barrier Model May Have Parkinson’s Application

A new human-derived model of the blood-brain barrier (BBB) — a highly selective and protective membrane whose dysfunction is linked to Parkinson’s disease — enables researchers to monitor in detail cellular events upon stress, inflammation, and therapy administration, a study shows. This model allowed the assessment of the protective effects...
HealthDOT med

Philips announces first patient treated with its new real-time 3D intracardiac echocardiography catheter, VeriSight Pro

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the first minimally-invasive heart procedure using its new real-time 3D intracardiac echocardiography (ICE) catheter. The Left Atrial Appendage Occlusion (LAAO) procedure was carried out by Mohamad Adnan Alkhouli, M.D., at Mayo Clinic (Minnesota, U.S.). Used together with Philips Premium Cardiology Ultrasound System (EPIQ CVx), the real-time 3D Philips Intracardiac Echocardiography Catheter – VeriSight Pro – offers superior 2D and 3D live image guidance for a wide range of procedures in structural heart disease and electrophysiology, allowing interventionalists to navigate procedures with ease, provide superior care, and optimize cath lab performance.
CancerScience Now

CRISPR injected into the blood treats a genetic disease for first time

The gene editor CRISPR excels at fixing disease mutations in lab-grown cells. But using CRISPR to treat most people with genetic disorders requires clearing an enormous hurdle: getting the molecular scissors into the body and having it slice DNA in the tissues where it’s needed. Now, in a medical first, researchers have injected a CRISPR drug into the blood of people born with a disease that causes fatal nerve and heart disease and shown that in three of them it nearly shut off production of toxic protein by their livers.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Use This to Treat Headaches, Stop Immediately, Authorities Say

Whether you get them after staring at your computer screen for long hours at work or find yourself feeling the pressure when you don't get adequate sleep, headaches are a common—and sometimes daily—occurrence for many adults. In seeking to relieve this nagging pain, people have turned to everything from acupuncture to analgesics with varying degrees of success.
FDAPosted by
TheStreet

Military Personnel Treated With SAM Therapeutic Ultrasound Are Able To Heal Without Surgery And Oral Medication; Multi-Site Clinical Findings Presented At SOMSA 2021

TRUMBULL, Conn., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. George Lewis, founder of ZetrOZ Systems, will present a study at The Special Operations Medical Association's Scientific Assembly 2021 that shows sustained acoustic medicine (SAM) effectively reduces pain, accelerates recovery and increases strength in patients with neck, back, knee and soft-tissue injuries.
Neosho, MOthenewsdispatch.net

Using mudstones for treating ailments

Back before there was a preventative vaccination, and before the vaccine had made its way to the Ozark hills and hollows, the deadly threat of rabies was very real. By the time human beings exhibit symptoms, the end result of contracting the virus, usually transmitted through animal bites, is oftentimes fatal.
SciencePhys.org

New molecules could be used to treat autoimmune diseases in the future

When something is awry with your immune system, your digestion or your endocrine systems, nuclear receptors, as they are called, may well be involved. If need be, the operation of these regulator proteins can be altered with medicinal drugs, but this carries the very real risk of unpleasant side effects. Doctoral candidate Femke Meijer looked for—and found—molecules that might well be used as medications for autoimmune diseases, but with fewer side effects. Meijer defends her thesis at the department of Biomedical Engineering on June 23.
Diseases & Treatmentsccenterdispatch.com

Don’t Settle for Uncontrolled Symptoms: When It’s Time to Rethink Your Approach to Asthma Management

(BPT) - This content is sponsored by GSK. Those who live with asthma know that symptoms can come on suddenly, literally taking your breath away. Even if you’re avoiding triggers and following your treatment plan, your asthma can remain uncontrolled. This was the case for Shawn, who, having lived with asthma for nearly four decades, is no stranger to struggling with his breathing.