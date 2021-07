At the risk of frittering away your attention and/or patience before we have made it to the end of the first paragraph, it is a truth universally acknowledged (by this writer, anyway) that a major sporting event can be a defining chapter of any summer. It can be uplifting. It can be exasperating. It can be a cause for celebration or despair in equal proportion. And if the conditions are right, and the narrative fits, it can expand beyond the newspaper back pages to the big-font headlines of the front, and into the wider public consciousness.